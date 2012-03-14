DUBLIN, March 14 Ireland will not be able
to fully fix its banking system until a sector-wide resolution
to the problem of loss-making tracker mortgages is found, the
country's deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.
Tracker mortgages make up more than 50 percent of Irish
banks' residential property loans, and though the debts have
remained sound, they are not earning profits for the lenders due
to a mismatch between high funding costs and the low ECB rate
that the products track.
"Until the issue of the tracker mortgages, right the way
across the Irish banking sector, is resolved we are not going to
make the kind of progress that we need," junior finance minister
Brian Hayes told state broadcaster RTE.
The government is considering plans to shift the loans from
some of its banks, possibly to an off-balance-sheet vehicle,
Hayes said.
"Whether or not a new vehicle is to be established that
would park the trackers so that banks could get on with other
business, that is an issue that they are now currently looking
at," he said.
Of the three main domestic lenders, the government holds
majority stakes in Allied Irish Banks and Irish Life
and Permanent unit permanent tsb and a minority stake in
Bank of Ireland
Hayes was responding to a question on talks to restructure
permanent tsb, but he did not specify which banks might be
involved.
Loss-making tracker mortgages make up about 60 percent of
permanent tsb's 26 billion euro ($33.6 billion) Irish mortgage
book.
The government is holding talks with its EU-IMF creditors
about the possibility of moving the tracker loans as part of
negotiations to reduce the cost of Ireland's bank rescue by
refinancing around 30 billion euros' ($40 billion) worth of
promissory notes, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on
Sunday.
Noonan said a deal on tracker mortgages would boost the
value of the country's banks, allowing the state to sell its
stakes and use the money to reduce its national debt, but he did
not say what mechanism might be used and said a decision was not
imminent.