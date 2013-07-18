BRUSSELS, July 18 Ireland needs to carry out
more economic reforms and stick to its international bailout
programme to ensure it builds on "fragile" gains to be able to
fund itself on financial markets, international creditors said
on Thursday.
"Gains are fragile and need to be safeguarded by steadfast
programme execution," the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the European Central Bank said in a
statement at the end of their 11th review mission.
"The mission urged the authorities to develop further
structural reforms," the statement said.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft)