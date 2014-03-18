DUBLIN, March 18 Ireland's central bank on Tuesday fined a subsidiary of Italian lender UniCredit 315,000 euros ($439,000) for breaching risk controls by holding more Italian and Spanish bonds than permitted and for excessive exposure to a single client.

The central bank said in a statement it had agreed a settlement with UniCredit Bank Ireland Plc after it was found to have held more non-euro denominated sovereign Italian and Spanish bonds than permitted under EU rules, on dates in 2011 and 2012.

In late 2012 UniCredit Bank Ireland had exposure to a single client in excess of permitted limits under EU rules, the statement said.

Unicredit immediately informed the central bank of the breaches and had introduced enhanced procedures to avoid a repeat, the statement said.

A spokesman for UniCredit Bank Ireland did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment. ($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)