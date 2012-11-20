* Govt signals wants to re-negotiate Croke Park pay deal
DUBLIN, Nov 20 The Irish government said on
Tuesday it would hold talks with trade unions to overhaul a key
public sector pay agreement that has help Ireland avoid the mass
strikes seen in other struggling euro zone countries.
The 2010 Croke Park agreement, which promised no cuts in
basic pay in exchange for reform of working practices, is due to
run until the end of next year but the government is now looking
to hammer out a new deal within weeks.
It invited public sector unions on Tuesday to new talks to
secure "a new agenda" on increased productivity and cost cuts
"at the earliest possible date."
The decision to start new talks reflects "a shared ambition
to build on the substantial contribution already made by public
servants to Ireland's ongoing economic recovery," the government
said in a statement.
"There's always a choice between cutting services or getting
more savings on the pay side. We have decided that we will
negotiate additional savings on the pay side," Finance Minister
Michael Noonan said in Brussels on Tuesday.
He said the government was not looking to cut core pay and
indicated that a deal could be struck shortly, given the
upcoming budget in early December.
"Obviously figures on pay have to be included in the
budgetary figures. So there would have to be an understanding
pretty quickly," he said.
While Ireland is the closest of the three countries bailed
out in the euro zone's debt crisis to returning to normal
private sector funding of its debts, the government is under
pressure to cut public sector wages as it tries to reduce its
deficit to 3 percent of national output by 2015.
It is trying to contain cost overruns in the health service
and social welfare as it tries to convince international bond
investors that its finances are in order and that it will not
need official funding when its EU and IMF funding runs out next
year.
The Croke Park deal is credited with sparing Ireland the
kind of industrial action that has held back fellow bailout
recipient Greece, helping efforts to revive the Irish economy
after Dublin had to bail out its banks and slash budget spending
to pay the bill.
The International Monetary Fund has said that while it
recognised the benefits of the Croke Park agreement, the public
sector pay bill was still high, and that continued monitoring of
the adequacy of savings was needed.
Members of the centre-right Fine Gael party have criticised
the deal, saying it unfairly favours public sector workers. It
has been defended by the coalition, centre-left junior partner
the Labour party.
The public sector saw its wages cut by an average of 15
percent before the agreement was struck, six months before
Ireland entered its bailout programme. Unions say they have
borne much of the burden of the budget retrenchment through
general taxation.