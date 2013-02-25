DUBLIN Feb 25 The Irish government struck an agreement with the largest public-sector unions on Monday to extend a pay deal that has been credited with avoiding industrial unrest during the country's financial crisis.

Officials from the SIPTU and IMPACT trade unions, the country's largest, said a deal had been reached on an extension to the Croke Park pay deal, which the government has said it hopes will provide savings of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) over three years.