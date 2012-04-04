* UK police want answers on 1972 Northern Ireland death
* Researchers seek U.S. Appeals Court help to stop inquiry
* Archive part of oral history project at Boston College
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, April 4 Judges grilled a U.S. Justice
Department attorney on Wednesday over the agency's attempts to
help United Kingdom police gain access to a closed archive of
interviews with fighters from Northern Ireland's sectarian
conflict that is housed at Boston College.
Tough questions from the three-judge Appeals Court panel
gave hope to researchers battling to keep the archive mostly
sealed since it was originally meant for historians to use years
from now. A ruling could be several weeks away.
"We're still kicking!" journalist Ed Moloney said after the
hearing in Boston.
Moloney and a colleague are trying to block subpoenas filed
by U.S. officials on behalf of the Police Services of Northern
Ireland. Officials want to have access to the archive to help
with investigations involving onetime Irish Republican Army
members.
The Justice Department has said it is acting under a mutual
legal assistance treaty with the United Kingdom.
Critics of the UK effort to gain access to the archives say
details from the interviews could undermine a 1998 peace deal
that ended decades of fighting in Northern Ireland between
Catholics and Protestants.
U.S. lawmakers, including Massachusetts Senator John Kerry,
chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, have called
the records quest a threat both to peace and to academic
freedom.
Material from the archive has already raised new allegations
that Sinn Fein Party leader Gerry Adams played a leading role in
the Irish Republican Army, something that Adams has consistently
denied.
Court filings say UK police officials are following up new
leads that emerged in 2010 in a notorious killing, the 1972
abduction and death of Northern Irish woman Jean McConville.
A widowed mother of 10, McConville was killed by the IRA on
suspicion of being a government informer - something her family
has denied. Her body was recovered in 2003.
Known as "The Belfast Project," the archive kept at Boston
College includes several dozen interviews conducted since 2000
with figures from both sides of the conflict.
According to Moloney, the interviews were to be kept sealed
at least until the subject died or agreed to release the
interview. Boston College says the confidentiality agreements
are not absolute and are subject to U.S. law, a limitation
researchers say was not explained to interviewees.
TOUGH QUESTIONS FROM PANEL
The case got new attention in 2010 following the death of a
leading IRA figure, Brendan Hughes. His death freed Moloney to
publish "Voices from the Grave," a book based partly on
interviews Hughes had granted for the archive. In the interviews
Hughes connected Adams to McConville's death - a link that Adams
has denied.
The interviews were conducted by Anthony McIntyre, a
historian and former IRA member who is now Moloney's partner in
the legal effort.
Wednesday's hearing at Boston's federal courthouse lasted
about a half hour and centered on the research team's appeal of
lower court rulings keeping them from pursuing their own efforts
to block release of the material.
In January, a District Court judge ordered Boston College, a
private university, to turn over some of the material to the
Justice Department in the archive, but stayed the order pending
appeals.
At Wednesday's hearing, the judges focused most of their
attention on a U.S. government attorney, Barbara Healy Smith,
who at one point noted that arguments in favor of keeping the
material sealed had been made by Boston College in earlier
proceedings.
That brought a response from Judge Michael Boudin: "It's odd
to hear how well Boston College represents these interests," he
said, since the college has not been as aggressive as the
researchers in fighting the government's demands.
At another point Chief Judge Sandra Lynch told Smith that
the U.S. Constitution, not international law-enforcement
treaties, should guide arguments.
Eamonn Dornan, representing the researchers, told the panel
that government officials have been too quick to attempt to tap
the archive, and should properly balance law enforcement issues
against the confidentiality promised to interviewees.
With hard feelings still rife in Northern Ireland, Dornan
also said McIntyre and interviewees could face attacks or
retaliation if the archive material were to be made public.
There is a "real risk of physical harm," he said at one point.
Dornan was optimistic about the case after the hearing,
saying the judges "listened attentively to our arguments." Smith
declined to comment.
(Reporting By Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Ros Krasny and
Eric Beech)