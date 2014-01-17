Jan 17 Moody's Investors Service raised
Ireland's debt ratings to Baa3/P-3 from Ba1/NP, citing recent
acceleration in economic growth and the government's exit from
the euro bailout.
Moody's also changed its outlook for the rating to positive.
"The growth potential of the Irish economy, which together
with ongoing fiscal consolidation is expected to bring
government debt ratios down from their recent peak," the credit
rating agency said. ()
Ireland formally exited its 85 billion euro ($115.24
billion) bailout on Dec. 15, having sought the rescue in 2010
after a burst property bubble crippled the country's banks and
blew a hole in public finances.