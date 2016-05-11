PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 11 IREP Co Ltd and D.A.Consortium Inc :
* Says IREP and D.A.Consortium to form a holding company on Oct. 3, and the holding company to wholly own the two companies
* The holding company will be listed on Oct. 3, while IREP and D.A.Consortium will be delisted on Sept. 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wQzT1U
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
May 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HALIFAX, England, May 18 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would tighten laws on company takeovers and would ensure any foreign group buying important infrastructure did not undermine security or essential services if she wins next month's national election.