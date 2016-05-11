May 11 IREP Co Ltd and D.A.Consortium Inc :

* Says IREP and D.A.Consortium to form a holding company on Oct. 3, and the holding company to wholly own the two companies

* The holding company will be listed on Oct. 3, while IREP and D.A.Consortium will be delisted on Sept. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wQzT1U

(Beijing Headline News)