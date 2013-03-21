MUMBAI, March 21 Indian Railway Finance Corp , the financing arm of Indian Railways, has invited quotes to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($92.04 million) through 10-year bonds, a term sheet showed.

The firm's borrowing programme is rated AAA by Crisil and Care, as per the document.

Bids have been invited on Friday and the pay-in date has been scheduled for Monday, it showed. ($1 = 54.3250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)