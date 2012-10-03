HONG KONG, Oct 3 (IFR) - Indian Railway Finance Corp's (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-) USD300m 5-year deal is already more than two times covered, but the guidance is being left unchanged for the time being at 310bp over five-year Treasuries.

The Indian government's financing arm for the railway sector this morning announced the Reg S deal with Barclays, BofA Merill, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as leads.

The deal is expected to be today's business.