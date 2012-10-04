HONG KONG, Oct 4 (IFR) - Indian Railway Finance Corp's (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-) USD300m Reg S bond issue attracted orders of USD3.6bn from 245 accounts, which allowed it to tighten final pricing to T+280bp, 30bp inside the initial price talk of T+310bp area.

The coupon was set at 3.417% with pricing at par and a reoffer yield of 3.417%. The settlement date for the bonds is set for October 10. Asia accounted for 70% of trade and Europe took up 30%.

Funds took up 57% of the bonds, banks 20%, private banks 13%, 4% to insurance companies and 6% to others. Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan were leads on the deal.