WASHINGTON, March 8 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) must adopt a new aircraft surveillance system by the end of this year to ensure full access to the global system in 2018 when it becomes available, a top industry executive said on Tuesday.

Matt Desch, chief executive of satellite operator Iridium Communications Inc said demand for the new service to be offered by Aireon, which is 25 percent owned by Iridium, remained strong ahead of operational testing starting this year.

Authorities that oversee 50 percent of the world's airspace - and two thirds of the world's oceans - have already signed agreements with Aireon, Desch told Reuters at the Satellite 2016 conference, Desch said.

Aireon's satellite-based surveillance system is due to cover all of the world's airspace in 2018 using Iridium's new network of 66 low-orbit satellites. The system will transmit location data twice per second, using what is known as the automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast, or ADS-B standard, which is required on all commercial aircraft by 2020.

The change will give air traffic controllers real-time data on aircraft anywhere on the planet, rather than the location data now transmitted at 10-minute intervals, allowing them to route planes much closer together.

Desch said he was hopeful that U.S. authorities would sign up as well, but the FAA's current plan did not foresee a decision until the end of 2017.

That would prevent U.S. authorities from implementing the new technology until several years later than other countries, and could cause "real challenges," Desch said.

For instance, he said, Aireon users would be able to fly planes closer together using the new surveillance system, but they would have to revert to the wider distances now enforced once they got to U.S. airspace if U.S. authorities were not on board.

Other countries near the United States, pilots and airlines were pressuring the FAA to take the necessary steps to participate from the beginning, Desch said.

"The formal launch of seeing every airplane in the world is April 1, 2018, and for them (FAA) to use it at that time, they really need to make a decision this year," he said.

The FAA had no immediate comment on Desch's comments.

Besides Iridium, Aireon's partners include NAV CANADA, ENAV Spa IPO-ENAV.MI of Italy, the Irish Aviation Authority and Denmark's Naviair.

