By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, March 8
WASHINGTON, March 8 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) must adopt a new aircraft surveillance
system by the end of this year to ensure full access to the
global system in 2018 when it becomes available, a top industry
executive said on Tuesday.
Matt Desch, chief executive of satellite operator Iridium
Communications Inc said demand for the new service to
be offered by Aireon, which is 25 percent owned by Iridium,
remained strong ahead of operational testing starting this year.
Authorities that oversee 50 percent of the world's airspace
- and two thirds of the world's oceans - have already signed
agreements with Aireon, Desch told Reuters at the Satellite 2016
conference, Desch said.
Aireon's satellite-based surveillance system is due to cover
all of the world's airspace in 2018 using Iridium's new network
of 66 low-orbit satellites. The system will transmit location
data twice per second, using what is known as the automatic
dependent surveillance-broadcast, or ADS-B standard, which is
required on all commercial aircraft by 2020.
The change will give air traffic controllers real-time data
on aircraft anywhere on the planet, rather than the location
data now transmitted at 10-minute intervals, allowing them to
route planes much closer together.
Desch said he was hopeful that U.S. authorities would sign
up as well, but the FAA's current plan did not foresee a
decision until the end of 2017.
That would prevent U.S. authorities from implementing the
new technology until several years later than other countries,
and could cause "real challenges," Desch said.
For instance, he said, Aireon users would be able to fly
planes closer together using the new surveillance system, but
they would have to revert to the wider distances now enforced
once they got to U.S. airspace if U.S. authorities were not on
board.
Other countries near the United States, pilots and airlines
were pressuring the FAA to take the necessary steps to
participate from the beginning, Desch said.
"The formal launch of seeing every airplane in the world is
April 1, 2018, and for them (FAA) to use it at that time, they
really need to make a decision this year," he said.
The FAA had no immediate comment on Desch's comments.
Besides Iridium, Aireon's partners include NAV CANADA, ENAV
Spa IPO-ENAV.MI of Italy, the Irish Aviation Authority and
Denmark's Naviair.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown)