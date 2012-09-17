Australia new vehicle sales rebound in May - VFACTS
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian new vehicle sales rebounded in May to reach a record high for that month, a promising omen for consumer demand after a run of soft results.
Sept 17 Industrial and medical conglomerate Danaher Corp said it will buy diagnostics company IRIS International Inc for $355 million.
Danaher will pay $19.50 in cash for each IRIS share, representing a premium of about 45 percent to the stock's Friday's close.
The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of this year, Danaher said.
Danaher shares closed $54.76 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian new vehicle sales rebounded in May to reach a record high for that month, a promising omen for consumer demand after a run of soft results.
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report