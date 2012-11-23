By Chris Spink
LONDON, Nov 23 (IFR) - Former subordinated bondholders in
Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks are seeking recompense
for being forced to take just one cent for every EUR1,000 of
such bonds they held.
This follows hedge fund Assenagon's successful suit in the
English High Court against Anglo Irish Bank in July for
executing similar coercive actions.
All three of Ireland's major lenders carried out below par
tender offers for their junior debt as a way of bolstering their
capital as part of a state-backed recapitalisation process
between 2009 and 2011, using so-called exit consents from 2010
onwards.
This ended with Anglo Irish wholly nationalised and 99% of
Allied Irish Banks' equity in state hands, too. However, a
last-minute EUR1.1bn investment by US investors, led by Fairfax
Financial, WL Ross, Capital Research and Fidelity, restricted
the state's stake in Bank of Ireland to 15%.
A group of such bondholders holding Bank of Ireland debt are
now in discussions with the institution. "A standstill agreement
has been reached between Bank of Ireland and the bondholders to
allow them to talk and reach a settlement. This agreement is
indefinite," said an legal source with knowledge of the
situation.
The group has also lodged letters with the Irish Ministry of
Finance, alongside a number of bondholders in Allied Irish. The
latter are at an earlier stage of proceedings and have yet to
engage fully with the bank. The Ministry did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Separately the Irish Bank Resolution Corp, which now manages
Anglo Irish and Ireland's other nationalised financial
institution Nationwide Building Society, has confirmed to IFR
that it is appealing July's High Court decision in London
concerning Assenagon.
"I can confirm that IBRC is currently appealing the London
High Court decision to the Court of Appeal," said an IBRC
spokesperson. The appeal, which is not expected to be heard
before next March, will have an impact on the other cases
against Irish banks if it is successful.
In July when the High Court decision was handed down, IBRC
said that the liability management exercise that swept up
Assenagon "was proportionate in the circumstances and was fair,
transparent and all noteholders were provided with
comprehensive notice in advance."
The institution added that "these [Anglo Irish] securities
would have been valueless without the recapitalisation of the
bank by the Irish state".
While Bank of Ireland is now the most robust of the
institutions, it may be less likely to compensate investors
since it did not ultimately make use of subordinated liability
orders from the state to force tenders on hold-out investors in
subordinated bank debt.
Indeed, the state could reactivate such SLOs to force
Assenagon and other subordinated bondholders who manage to
reinstate their holdings to tender those investments.