BELFAST, March 25 The hotel where G8 leaders
will meet in June was the intended target of a bomb intercepted
by Northern Irish police and defused last weekend, a militant
nationalist group said on Monday.
Army bomb disposal experts defused the device containing 60
kilograms of homemade explosive in the county Fermanagh town of
Enniskillen, close to where the Group of Eight leaders will hold
their annual summit in three months' time.
Dissident nationalist group Oglaigh na hEireann, loosely
translated as Soldiers of Ireland, said in a coded message to
television station UTV that the bomb was bound for the 5-star
Lough Erne hotel, the broadcaster said.
A senior Northern Irish officer said on Saturday that police
believed the bomb was en route to a police station in a town
nearby.
A 1998 peace deal largely ended more than three decades of
violence in the British-controlled province between mainly
Catholic Irish nationalists seeking union with Ireland and
predominantly Protestant unionists who want to remain part of
the United Kingdom.
However militant nationalists, who include former operatives
who split from the Irish Republican Army (IRA) after it declared
a ceasefire, still stage sporadic gun and bomb attacks and have
targeted security forces in particular.
