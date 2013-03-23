* G8 leaders to meet nearby in June
BELFAST, March 23 Northern Irish police defused
a bomb in a car on Saturday close to where G8 leaders will meet
at a summit in June and said that the device was likely to have
been intended for a police station nearby.
Army bomb disposal experts defused the device after a
security operation that lasted almost 36 hours in the county
Fermanagh town of Enniskillen. The Group of Eight leaders meet
just outside the town in three months' time.
A senior Northern Irish officer said police believed the
bomb was en route to a police station in a town nearby and would
have killed or injured people if it had not been intercepted.
"Once again our community has been disrupted and the lives
of residents put at risk by an element intent on causing loss of
life and disruption," District Commander Pauline Shields said in
a statement.
"The people responsible for this have no regard for the
lives of anyone in our community. It is fortunate that no-one
was killed or seriously injured as a result of this reckless
act."
A 1998 peace deal largely ended more than three decades of
violence in the British-controlled province between mainly
Catholic Irish nationalists seeking union with Ireland and
predominantly Protestant unionists who want to remain part of
the United Kingdom.
However militant nationalists, who include former operatives
who split from the Irish Republican Army (IRA) after it declared
a ceasefire, still stage sporadic gun and bomb attacks and have
targeted security forces in particular.
An attempt to fire mortar bombs at a police station was
foiled earlier this month in what would have been the first
attack of its kind in the United Kingdom since the peace deal
ended the IRA's campaign of violence.
(Reporting by Ian Graham; Editing by Padraic Halpin and Michael
Roddy)