DUBLIN, March 15 Two schools and several dozen
homes were evacuated in Belfast on Friday after a suspected
mortar bomb was found near a police station in the Northern
Ireland capital.
The alert followed two bomb attacks on law-enforcement
targets in the past two weeks that police said were likely
carried out by Irish nationalist militants.
A suspicious object described as a "mortar type device" was
discovered on waste ground about 500 metres from the rear of New
Barnsley police station in the north of the city.
"Those who are behind this attack had very clear and, I
believe, murderous intent," Superintendent Emma Bond told
reporters as army bomb disposal experts continued to work on
defusing the device.
The alert came after police intercepted a van carrying four
mortar bombs in Londonderry earlier this month, which
authorities said was likely destined for a police station.
Last weekend three police officers escaped injury when a
bomb detonated yards from them while they patrolled a coastal
path on the outskirts of north Belfast on foot.
A 1998 peace deal largely ended more than three decades of
violence in the British-controlled province between mainly
Catholic Irish nationalists seeking union with Ireland and
predominantly Protestant unionists who want to remain part of
the United Kingdom.
But dissident nationalists, who include former operatives
who split from the Irish Republican Army after it declared a
ceasefire, still stage sporadic gun and bomb attacks.
The threat has intensified in the past four years as
frustration with the power-sharing government established under
the 1998 peace deal has grown on the fringes of the nationalist
community.
