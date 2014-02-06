BELFAST Feb 6 Northern Irish emergency services
were treating a large number of people attending a concert late
on Thursday and believed they were suffering from the effects of
drugs and alcohol.
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said
paramedics were dealing with 60 casualties at a concert by Dutch
DJ Hardwell in the British province's capital Belfast. Five were
taken to hospital and another 55 treated at the scene.
"We arrived on the scene and we've seen the numbers involved
were about 60, so we declared a major incident because of the
number of resources that we had to deploy," spokesman John
McPoland told Sky News.
A number of worried parents gathered outside the over-16
dance event at the Odyssey Arena but the concert, attended by
thousands of youngsters, continued.
