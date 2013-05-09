* Security firm failed to provide enough guards for Games
* Security operation to be one of largest ever in N.Ireland
By Ian Graham
HILLSBOROUGH, Northern Ireland, May 9 The
security firm that failed to provide enough guards for the
London Olympics, G4S, has been hired by the British
government to provide security support at the G8 summit in
Northern Ireland next month, officials said on Thursday.
In addition to anti-globalisation protesters, Northern Irish
police have been charged with securing the summit against
militant Irish nationalists, who in March attempted to bomb the
golf resort where G8 leaders will meet.
An additional 3,600 officers from England, Wales and
Scotland will also be drafted in to join the public order
security operation, which police said would be one of the
largest ever mounted in Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers told a news
conference at Hillsborough Castle outside Belfast that G4S and
another company had been given contracts by the Foreign Office
to provide 600 staff to work at the golf resort.
The security group, the world's largest, sparked fury last
year when it failed to provide a promised 10,400 venue guards
for the London Games.
"There were serious concerns expressed about the failings of
G4S and I can assure you that lessons have been learned and
the contract negotiated by the Foreign Office with G4S takes
into account those lessons," Villiers said.
She did not say what measures had been put in place to avoid
a repeat of the difficulties.
A 1998 peace deal largely ended more than three decades of
violence in the British-controlled province between mainly
Catholic Irish nationalists seeking union with Ireland and
predominantly Protestant Loyalists who want to remain part of
the United Kingdom.
However militant nationalists, who include former operatives
who split from the Irish Republican Army (IRA) after it declared
a ceasefire, still stage sporadic gun and bomb attacks and have
targeted security forces in particular.
The summit will take place near the peak of the annual
"marching season" by loyalist organisations such as the Orange
Order which typically spark street violence by Republican
opponents.