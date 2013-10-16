* Londonderry builds tourist boom on hard-won peace
* UK City of Culture celebrations to end with Turner prize
* Community relations hit all time high as Belfast struggles
By Conor Humphries
LONDONDERRY, Oct 16 While cars burned on the
streets of Belfast this summer in its worst year of rioting for
a decade, Northern Ireland's second city of Londonderry was
filled with tourists as its once bitterly divided population
celebrated a stunning rejuvenation.
Some 40 years after Londonderry became the centre of the
"Troubles" when British troops shot dead 13 people at a civil
rights protest on what became known as Bloody Sunday, Catholics
and Protestants watched calmly as some of the city's most
entrenched taboos were broken.
The transformation offers a striking example for the British
province of how sectarian enmities can be overcome and holds
lessons in particular for Belfast, a city where entrenched
divisions have done much to undermine the progress made since a
1998 peace deal intended to end the long years of violence.
"It would be hard to destabilise this city at this point,"
said Willie Temple, a pro-British Protestant in Londonderry who
became an activist to defend his community at the height of the
unrest in the 1970s. "People have seen the benefits of peace."
There has been tension in the city since Protestant settlers
arrived from England and Scotland in the 17th century, adding
the London prefix to the Gaelic name Derry as they consolidated
their hold on the north of the country.
Catholics have continued to use the name Derry to show their
resistance to British rule, but even that dispute has faded in
recent years and many Protestants now use Derry in casual
conversation.
TIT FOR TAT
Efforts by Irish nationalists to fight what they saw as
discrimination against Catholics and end rule from London
contributed to three decades of tit-for-tat killings as the
British army struggled to control the city.
This summer, the army barracks that once struck fear into
nationalists became the headquarters of Londonderry's year as UK
City of Culture, hosting an Irish dancing marathon.
The annual August parade to mark a Protestant victory in a
17th century battle once sparked riots, but passed without
trouble for the first time as tourists took pictures. Its pipers
later opened a traditional Irish music festival.
"I don't think this could have happened even five years
ago," said John Lafferty, a retired supermarket worker walking
past the scene of the Bloody Sunday shootings, now a tourist
attraction. "There is a different mindset now."
The city of 100,000 has received tens of millions of pounds
of investment from the government and the European Union to
redevelop the barracks, spruce up its squares and build a bridge
across the river than separates the Catholic and Protestant
communities.
Bookings at the city's hotels have risen 40 percent from
five years ago and there are plans for two new hotels in the
city centre. More than 400,000 people visited in one week in
August for the Irish musical festival, the Fleadh Cheoil.
"There's a feeling of confidence," said Aran Mcelenny, who
works for a local estate agent. "It's just a completely
different place to what it was before."
COMMUNITY TALKS
The scenes in Londonderry have contrasted with Belfast's
year of riots, sparked by a decision to restrict the flying of
the British flag from City Hall, which enraged young pro-British
Protestants.
They rioted again at the time of traditional Protestant
marches in the summer, some of which were blocked by
authorities. Irish nationalists responded by staging their own
pitched battles with police.
When a similar situation gripped Londonderry in the late
1990s, city businessmen stepped in to hold talks, building the
foundations of a cross-community infrastructure.
The groups have regular meetings about potential flash
points and keep an emergency mobile phone list so leaders from
both sides can hold instant talks when problems arise.
"The secret is direct dialogue, people talking rather than
organisations talking," said Temple, the Protestant community
worker.
BELFAST TENSIONS
The situation in Belfast has deteriorated to the point where
a commission set up by the province's power-sharing government
to regulate parades has become a major source of political
antipathy, with unionists demanding it be scrapped.
"Belfast could learn from this city," said Michael Doherty,
an important player in the inter-community talks from the
Catholic side in Londonderry. "They haven't given themselves the
opportunity to build trust."
But Londonderry has natural advantages over Belfast, whose
much larger population of 280,000 is spread across a patchwork
of Catholic and Protestant areas.
A census last year showed Belfast had a small Catholic
majority for the first time, heightening fears among Protestants
that their political power is waning.
In Londonderry, by contrast, the Protestants have long
accepted their role as a minority of around 25 percent, which
activists say has increased pressure on them to compromise.
But as ever in Northern Ireland, there is a complication. As
former leaders of the nationalist Irish Republican Army have
increased their cooperation with pro-British politicians, a
small minority of so called "dissident" militants has emerged,
with the Londonderry region as a stronghold.
There have been several bomb threats against the police and
the organisers of the City of Culture, but the security forces
have succeeded in preventing any attacks.
"There is a severe threat in Northern Ireland," said
regional police chief Stephen Martin. "(But) this has been a
tremendous year for the city."