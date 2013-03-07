BELFAST, March 7 Northern Ireland's deputy prime
minister - a former commander in the rebel Irish Republican Army
- said on Thursday he was under a death threat from militant
nationalists after he condemned a mortar bomb plot.
Martin McGuinness said a senior police officer had visited
him on Wednesday night and warned him dissidents had made a
"real and active" threat against his life.
McGuinness fought a three-decade war against British rule in
the province, but joined a power-sharing government with
pro-British unionist rivals after the signing of a 1998 peace
deal.
That decision made him a hate figure for groups of dissident
Republicans, small groups of fighters who are continuing to
fight British rule with sporadic attacks on security officials.
The threat from such groups has intensified in the past four
years as frustration with the power-sharing government has grown
on the fringes of the nationalist community.
The leading pro-Irish Sinn Fein politician said detectives
had linked the threat to his condemnation of dissident
republicans who had attempted to attack a police station in
Londonderry on Sunday.
Police said they foiled the assault and two men appeared in
court charged in connection with the case on Wednesday.
