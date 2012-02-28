France's Macron set for landslide majority in parliament, polls show
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.
DUBLIN Ian Paisley, one of Northern Ireland's most prominent political figures, has been released from hospital after being treated for a serious heart condition for nearly a month, his wife said on Tuesday.
The 85-year-old former Northern Ireland First Minister, whose unlikely alliance with his bitter Catholic rivals helped belatedly to cement Northern Ireland's peace process, was admitted to intensive care on February 5.
Eileen Paisley released a statement thanking the public for their support and asking that her husband be given time and space to recuperate.
Paisley, once a fierce Protestant opponent of any concessions to Northern Ireland's Catholic community, went on to lead the province's power-sharing government in the twilight years of his career.
(Reporting by Ian Graham; Editing by Conor Humphries)
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking a deal on Sunday with a small Northern Irish party that she needs to stay in power after a disastrous election that destroyed her authority days before Brexit talks are due to start.