Former Democratic Unionist Party leader Dr Ian Paisley arrives at his constituency offices in Ballymena, Belfast March 8, 2010. EUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

DUBLIN Ian Paisley, one of Northern Ireland's most prominent political figures, has been released from hospital after being treated for a serious heart condition for nearly a month, his wife said on Tuesday.

The 85-year-old former Northern Ireland First Minister, whose unlikely alliance with his bitter Catholic rivals helped belatedly to cement Northern Ireland's peace process, was admitted to intensive care on February 5.

Eileen Paisley released a statement thanking the public for their support and asking that her husband be given time and space to recuperate.

Paisley, once a fierce Protestant opponent of any concessions to Northern Ireland's Catholic community, went on to lead the province's power-sharing government in the twilight years of his career.

(Reporting by Ian Graham; Editing by Conor Humphries)