* Crumlin Road prison once housed Sinn Fein leader Gerry
Adams
* Victorian prison scene of several high-profile escapes
* Lottery millionaire to fund Whiskey distillery
* Part of government bid to reinvent city scarred by
violence
By Ian Graham
BELFAST, May 17 A notorious Belfast prison that
held Irish Republican Army inmates during the worst of the
city's sectarian strife is to be transformed into a Whiskey
distillery as Northern Ireland tries to reinvent itself and its
struggling economy.
A wing of the Victorian-era Crumlin Road prison, which
closed in 1996, will house the first whiskey production in 75
years in a city that was once Ireland's largest producer and
will offer exhibitions and tasting facilities for visitors.
It aims to reinvent a building synonymous with Northern
Ireland's so-called "Troubles", which held a young Gerry Adams
before he became Sinn Fein President and the Rev Ian Paisley who
went on to become First Minister of Northern Ireland.
After 14 years of relative calm since a 1998 peace deal that
ended three decades of tit-for-tat killings between pro-British
and Irish nationalist insurgents, Belfast is bidding to break
its dependence on handouts from London by boosting tourism.
In recent months the city opened a 97-million pound ($155
million) museum at the shipyard that built the Titanic and a
large new arts centre.
The government has awarded a lease to lottery millionaire
Peter Lavery to establish a boutique distillery in a wing of the
Victorian prison, a Grade A listed building built in 1845.
The former bus driver won 10.2 million pounds ($16
million)in 1996 and now heads the Belfast Distillery Company
(BDC), a consortium of local businessmen who are pumping 5
million pounds into the project.
Lavery last year launched two whiskeys - under the
Titanic and Danny Boy brands - which are currently produced for
him across the Irish border in Co Louth at the Cooley
Distillery.
"I'm delighted that we will be able to bring production of
the whiskeys home to Belfast," Lavery said at the project's
launch.
Irish whiskey, whose 19th century domination of global
production collapsed in the early 20th century, has seen a
revival in recent years. Exports from the Republic of Ireland
increased by 60 percent since 2000, according to the government,
although they remain a fraction of whisky exports from Scotland.
Jim Beam, the U.S. bourbon giant which recently bought the
Cooley distillery, is to provide all the
technical support for the new project, which will produce five
and ten year old malt whiskey.
The Crumlin road prison once held Eamon de Valera, who later
went on to become Ireland's leader, after he was accused of
entering Northern Ireland illegally shortly after the partition
of Ireland in 1921.
In 1943 the IRA chief of staff and three of his men escaped
over the walls and made it across the border to the Irish
Republic before his absence was noticed.
There were numerous escapes and escape attempts by IRA
members during the 1970s.
In the most audacious, nine inmates playing football in the
prison yard kicked the ball over the perimeter wall, went after
it and escaped in waiting cars - still in their football kit.