* Irish Life suspended sale amid euro zone turmoil last yr

* CEO says price of 1.3 bln euros "quite achievable"

* Group reports H1 after-tax profit of 98 mln euros

DUBLIN, Sept 19 Ireland has not yet resumed the sale process for state-owned insurer Irish Life and will need at least four more months of calm across the euro zone before it considers doing so, executives at the company said on Wednesday.

Irish Life, formerly the life insurance arm of bailed out Irish Life & Permanent (IL&P), was taken over by the state this year after a ramping up of the euro zone debt crisis forced the suspension of its sale last November.

"We haven't re-engaged in any negotiations because frankly market conditions are not really conducive to a sale at this point in time," finance director David McCarthy told a news conference.

"The first thing that will need to happen is clearly the whole euro zone situation will have to resolve itself in some way or we would have to see some idea as to how it is going to resolve itself before we can sensibly test the market."

Previous bidders had wanted to see six months of "sustained positiveness" in the euro zone, the company's chief executive Kevin Murphy said, adding that three or four more good months were therefore needed for investor confidence to return.

Canada Life, a unit of Canada's second-largest life insurer Great-West Lifeco, had previously been the lead candidate to buy the business, a source told Reuters last year.

Ireland's government, which had already poured 2.7 billion euros into IL&P to recapitalise its banking division, forked out 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for Irish Life and Murphy said recouping that outlay in full was achievable.

"1.3 billion is about 70 percent of our EV (embedded value), that is quite achievable as a target today," he said, also refusing to rule out an initial public offering (IPO) as a means of refunding taxpayers.

"The issue however is that is a 1.3 billion spend by say a North American company, and are they willing to invest that much in the euro zone given the backdrop? That's the real dilemma here."

The group, Ireland's largest life and pensions company, saw its embedded value rise to 1.8 million euros from 1.7 million at the end of last year after it reported an after-tax profit of 98 million euros for the first half of 2012.