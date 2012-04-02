* Impairments more than treble to 1.4 bln euros

* Govt to decide on banking arm's future by end-April

* Chairman says can provide profitable alternative in sector

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, April 2 - Irish Life & Permanent's banking arm reported a wider full-year loss due to soaring impairment charges ahead of a split from the group's life division and a government decision on whether it can remain as a standalone lender.

Once lauded as the only Irish lender to avoid a state bailout due to its lack of exposure to commercial property developers, IL&P was effectively nationalised last year due to its high proportion of costly tracker residential mortgages and inability to access traditional wholesale funding.

Its loss after tax, including a gain of 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) on imposing losses on junior bondholders, was 424 million euros compared with one of 321 million a year ago after impairments more than trebled to 1.4 billion.

The bancassurer had flagged the higher impairments figure in February, almost completely driven by its Irish residential and buy-to-let mortgage loan book and triggered by a change in the assumption of house prices falls from peak to trough to 55 percent from 43 percent.

The government completed the recapitalisation of the group last week after it sought a court order directing IL&P to sell its cash-rich life and pensions business to the state for 1.3 billion euros.

The government had hoped to help fill a 4 billion euro capital hole by flogging the life business, whose operating profit fell to 96 million euros from 212 million, but postponed the sale due to difficult market conditions.

Dublin is poised to make a decision on the future of the group's banking arm, permanent tsb, by the end of April and finance minister Michael Noonan indicated in January that winding it down was not on the cards, with its sale or merger with a larger bank a more likely option.

The group's chairman insisted the bank had a future on a standalone basis and could provide important competition to a shrunk sector dominated by Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks.

"The significant recapitalisation of the group's banking business will provide it with the foundation from which to build a successful and profitable alternative to the (country's) two main pillar banks," Alan Cook said in its annual report.

"ADVERSE, AT MINIMUM"

The government also wants to move loss-making mortgages that track the ECB's interest rate off the balance sheets of some of its banks and a possible warehousing of loans was among the restructuring options IL&P has brought forward, a source close to the process has told Reuters.

The bank's tracker book accounted for just over two thirds of all Irish mortgages at the end of 2011 and remained under pressure from rising mortgage arrears resulting from the country's protracted property crash and high unemployment.

IL&P said its proportion of Irish owner-occupier loans in arrears for more than 90 days rose to 12.1 percent, the highest in the sector where the average stands at of 9.2 percent.

"It appears that IL&P's banking operations are well on track to reach the adverse scenario, at a minimum," said Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst Eamonn Hughes, referring to last year's central bank stress tests that ordered the recapitalisation.

Deposits, which fell sharply across the sector in 2010 ahead of Ireland agreeing to an EU/IMF bailout, rose a touch to 15.1 billion euros from 14.9 billion, as the acquisition of a 3.6 billion euro book from defunct Irish Nationwide Building Society offset a 38 percent fall in corporate deposits.

Despite higher deposit and funding costs, the bank's net interest margin, the profitability of its lending, rose by 10 basis points to 0.96 percent, reflecting the increases in standard variable mortgage rates.

The bank's core tier one ratio, a key gauge of financial strength, rose to 17.9 percent but its loan to deposit ratio stood at an industry worst 227 percent, some way from the 122 percent it has to reach by the end of next year as part of a sector-wide deleveraging process.

The bank's shares, which no longer trade on Ireland's main stock exchange, were down 9 percent at 0.04 euros by 0755 GMT.