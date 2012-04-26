* IL&P had put forward plan to ringfence bad assets
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, April 26 Irish Life & Permanent
has won government backing for a plan to allow its banking arm
remain as a standalone business following talks with the
country's EU/IMF bailout lenders this week, a source close to
the process said.
Once lauded as the only Irish lender to avoid a state
bailout due to its lack of exposure to commercial property
developers, IL&P was effectively nationalised last year due to
its high proportion of costly "tracker" residential mortgages
and inability to access traditional wholesale funding.
The bancassurer, whose profitable life business is set to
split from its troubled banking division permanent tsb (PTSB),
presented a plan to Ireland's "troika" of lenders - the European
Commission, European Central Bank and IMF -- seeking to eke out
a viable bank by moving its bad assets off balance sheet.
"At this stage, they are backing the plan discussed with the
Troika this week which was to maintain PTSB as a standalone
business, ringfence the non-core assets and bring the core
business back into a position where it can lend into the
market," the source told Reuters.
Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan told reporters on
Thursday that more progress had been made on the plan than
expected and that while talks were still going on, he may have
something to announce at a press conference to mark the end of
Ireland's latest bailout review at 1100 GMT.
Noonan also indicated that, as expected, Ireland would pass
the review following the conclusion of the 10-day mission.
In what it hopes will be the final phase of a wholesale
restructuring of its banking sector, the government has been in
talks with the troika to try to shift billions of euros worth of
loss-making tracker mortgages from the balance sheets of
state-owned banks.
IL&P's tracker book accounted for just over two thirds of
all its Irish mortgages at the end of 2011 and remained under
pressure from rising mortgage arrears resulting from the
country's protracted property crash and high unemployment.
The bank's impairments more than trebled to 1.4 billion
euros last year while its proportion of Irish owner-occupier
loans in arrears for more than 90 days rose to 12.1 percent, the
highest in the sector where the average stands at of 9.2
percent.
IL&P appointed Jeremy Masding, an executive with 23 years of
experience with Barclays, as chief executive of permanent tsb in
January in a sign that it was determined to keep the bank alive
in a sector dominated by just two other domestic lenders.