* IL&P had put forward plan to ringfence bad assets

* Banks crippled by high proportion of loss-making mortgages

* Fin min says talks progressing faster than expected

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, April 26 Irish Life & Permanent has won government backing for a plan to allow its banking arm remain as a standalone business following talks with the country's EU/IMF bailout lenders this week, a source close to the process said.

Once lauded as the only Irish lender to avoid a state bailout due to its lack of exposure to commercial property developers, IL&P was effectively nationalised last year due to its high proportion of costly "tracker" residential mortgages and inability to access traditional wholesale funding.

The bancassurer, whose profitable life business is set to split from its troubled banking division permanent tsb (PTSB), presented a plan to Ireland's "troika" of lenders - the European Commission, European Central Bank and IMF -- seeking to eke out a viable bank by moving its bad assets off balance sheet.

"At this stage, they are backing the plan discussed with the Troika this week which was to maintain PTSB as a standalone business, ringfence the non-core assets and bring the core business back into a position where it can lend into the market," the source told Reuters.

Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan told reporters on Thursday that more progress had been made on the plan than expected and that while talks were still going on, he may have something to announce at a press conference to mark the end of Ireland's latest bailout review at 1100 GMT.

Noonan also indicated that, as expected, Ireland would pass the review following the conclusion of the 10-day mission.

In what it hopes will be the final phase of a wholesale restructuring of its banking sector, the government has been in talks with the troika to try to shift billions of euros worth of loss-making tracker mortgages from the balance sheets of state-owned banks.

IL&P's tracker book accounted for just over two thirds of all its Irish mortgages at the end of 2011 and remained under pressure from rising mortgage arrears resulting from the country's protracted property crash and high unemployment.

The bank's impairments more than trebled to 1.4 billion euros last year while its proportion of Irish owner-occupier loans in arrears for more than 90 days rose to 12.1 percent, the highest in the sector where the average stands at of 9.2 percent.

IL&P appointed Jeremy Masding, an executive with 23 years of experience with Barclays, as chief executive of permanent tsb in January in a sign that it was determined to keep the bank alive in a sector dominated by just two other domestic lenders.