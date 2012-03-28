DUBLIN, March 28 The Irish government completed
the recpitalisation and split of bancassurer Irish Life &
Permanent on Wednesday after it sought a court order
directing IL&P to sell its life business to the state for 1.3
billion euros ($1.7 billion).
Dublin announced plans last year to help fill a 4 billion
euro capital hole by splitting the state-run group's banking arm
from its cash-rich life and pensions business, but postponed the
sale of the latter in November due to difficult market
conditions.
"The court order has been granted to the minister which
makes Irish Life & Permanent the subject to an order of the
Irish High Court directing it to enter into a share purchase
agreement for the sale of Irish Life, together with its
subsidiaries, for 1.3 billion euro," a spokesman for IL&P said.
Dublin is poised to make a decision on the future of the
group's banking arm by the end of April and finance minister
Michael Noonan indicated in January that winding down permanent
tsb was not on the cards, with its sale or merger with a larger
bank a more likely option.