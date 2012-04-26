DUBLIN, April 26 Irish Life & Permanent
has won government backing for a plan to allow its banking arm
remain as a standalone business following talks with the
country's EU/IMF bailout lenders this week, a source close to
the process said.
The bancassurer, whose profitable life business is set to
split from its troubled banking division, presented a plan to
Ireland's "Troika" of lenders this week seeking to eke out a
viable bank by moving its bad assets off balance sheet.
"At this stage, they are backing the plan discussed with the
Troika this week which was to maintain PTSB as a standalone
business, ringfence the non-core assets and bring the core
business back into a position where it can lend into the
market," the source told Reuters.