DUBLIN Dec 9 State-controlled bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent (IL&P) is looking for a new chief executive for its banking arm ahead of its split from the group, due by the end of March, a spokesman said on Friday.

IL&P's bank, permanent tsb, is being hived off from its life business after EU-IMF stress tests earlier this year revealed a 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) capital loss that the state has been forced to fill.

The recruitment process for a new chief executive, who will have additional responsibilities following the split, is "well advanced" the spokesman said, adding that internal and external candidates, including a number of people from the UK, had applied.

The current chief executive of permanent tsb, David Guinane, had also applied for the job, a source close to the process said.

Ireland's government will inject 1.3 billion euros into IL&P before the end of the year, on top of 2.7 billion already transferred, after the sale of the company's life arm collapsed last month. ($1 = 0.7512 euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Holmes)