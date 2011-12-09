DUBLIN Dec 9 State-controlled bancassurer
Irish Life & Permanent (IL&P) is looking for a new chief
executive for its banking arm ahead of its split from the group,
due by the end of March, a spokesman said on Friday.
IL&P's bank, permanent tsb, is being hived off from its life
business after EU-IMF stress tests earlier this year revealed a
4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) capital loss that the state has
been forced to fill.
The recruitment process for a new chief executive, who will
have additional responsibilities following the split, is "well
advanced" the spokesman said, adding that internal and external
candidates, including a number of people from the UK, had
applied.
The current chief executive of permanent tsb, David Guinane,
had also applied for the job, a source close to the process
said.
Ireland's government will inject 1.3 billion euros into IL&P
before the end of the year, on top of 2.7 billion already
transferred, after the sale of the company's life arm collapsed
last month.
($1 = 0.7512 euros)
