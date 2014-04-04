April 4 (Reuters) -
* Irish rdn prop reit - announcement of intention to float
* Irish residential properties reit plc- announces its
intention to seek a primary listing for its ordinary shares on
official list of irish stock exchange
* Irish residential properties- company is seeking to raise
gross proceeds of approximately eur 200 million pursuant to a
placing of its ordinary shares with certain institutional and
qualified professional investors
* Irish residentl properties reit plc- capreit limited
partnership will subscribe for up to 10% of placing through a
trustee on behalf of an intermediary vehicle
* Irish residential properties reit plc- it is expected that
admission will become effective and dealings in ordinary shares
will commence on irish stock exchange at 8.00 am on 16 april
2014.
