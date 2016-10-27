COPENHAGEN Oct 27 Container shipper Islamic
Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) Chairman Mohammad Saeidi
expects the firm to have recuperated by the middle of next year
the business lost while Iran was subject to international
sanctions.
"Step by step the problems have been resolved, removing many
restrictions and limitations," since the sanctions were lifted,
he told Reuters in an interview at a shipping conference in
Copenhagen.
"I think at the maximum in mid-2017 the whole thing would be
in the normal manner (of) things."
He added that he hoped to see remaining limitations on
dollar transactions removed after the U.S. presidential
election, and that IRISL was negotiating with shipyards and
manufacturers on the possible purchase of new vessels.
