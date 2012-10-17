LIMA Oct 17 Gold miner Minera IRL Ltd has
secured government permits to build its Don Nicolas pit mine in
Argentina and is now seeking financing to get the $57 million
project up and running next year, the company said on Wednesday.
Lima-based IRL said its
environmental impact study was approved by provincial officials
in just five months, a short timeframe in Argentina, where
investors have complained about government red tape.
The company said authorities in Santa Cruz province also
granted construction and development permits for Don Nicolas.
The mine will have an initial life of 3.6 years and should
produce an average of 52,400 ounces of gold and 56,000 ounces of
silver per year.
Don Nicolas will become IRL's second working mine when
operations get under way at the end of 2013. IRL's Corihuarmi
mine in central Peru produced 33,255 ounces of gold in 2011, and
the company has said it expects its Ollachea project in southern
Peru to start production in 2015 and yield 1.1 million ounces of
gold over 10 years.
The company has said its new mines could turn it into a
mid-tier gold producer, with overall annual output of 150,000 to
200,000 ounces a year.
IRL made waves in the industry earlier this year when it
decided to give a small Peruvian community a 5 percent stake in
its Ollachea mine, a strategy designed to avoid the kind of
disputes over natural resources that are rife in the
fast-growing Andean country.