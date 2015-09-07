LIMA, Sept 7 Community protesters halted
operations at Minera IRL Ltd's
Corihuarmi gold mine in the Peruvian Andes after taking over key
installations over the weekend, the company said Monday.
The miner's London shares dropped 10 percent after the
announcement.
IRL did not specify in a statement what protesters were
demanding. Company officials planned to meet with
representatives of the town of Atcas on Monday to negotiate a
solution.
IRL produced 23,321 ounces of gold from Corihuarmi last
year.
The miner has also been struggling with community relations
near its Ollachea exploration gold project in southern Peru.
Locals there withdrew their support for Ollachea last month
after management changes triggered fears the company would not
follow through with commitments to provide benefits to nearby
communities.
