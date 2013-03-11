PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 1
June 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 11 iRobot Corp : * Shares were up 9.9 percent after the bell after outlook.
June 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.