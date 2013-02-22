Feb 22 Canadian contract driller Western Energy Services Corp said it would buy IROC Energy Services Corp for about C$157 million ($154 million) in cash and stock, gaining an entry into the oilfield equipment rental business.

Western Energy will pay the equivalent of C$3.10 per share, a premium of 31 percent to IROC's closing price on Thursday.

Including debt, the deal is valued at C$193.7 million, Western Energy said in a statement.