BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
May 23 I'rom Group Co Ltd :
* Says it established a jv named I'rom NA Co., Ltd. in Japan with a Japan-based pharmacy company
* Says the jv to be engaged in Site Management Organization
* Says the co to hold 70 percent stake in the jv
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6oubdF
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.