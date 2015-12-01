* Roy Hill mine receives its first cargo vessel
* $10 bln mine last of the mega-projects as boom goes bust
* Outlook for iron ore mkt remains bleak as China demand
slows
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Dec 1 Australia's Roy Hill iron ore mine
is set to ship its first cargo, marking the start up of the last
of the mining-boom era mega projects in Australia.
The $10 billion development has been led by Gina Rinehart,
one of the world's wealthiest women, whose fortune comes from
mining the rust-red northwestern Australian outback.
"This is a truly momentous occasion as we receive the first
vessel alongside the Roy Hill wharf and the first of our high
grade product is loaded for the steel mills of Asia," Rinehart
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The project, financed with $7.8 bln in funding from export
credit agencies and commercial lenders, has been dogged by
concerns over its timing, with a surge in new iron ore mines
already waning as the Roy Hill mine took shape.
Iron ore prices have slumped more than 75 percent since
construction of the mine began four years ago in partnership
with South Korean steelmaker POSCO, Japan's Marubeni
Corp and Taiwan's China Steel Corp.
Australia's fastest-growing iron ore miner Fortescue Metals
Group earlier this year put the brakes on further
expansion, saying steel production in China had peaked,
eliminating the need for more ore.
The Roy Hill partners closely guard the project's cost of
production, although analysts estimate ore can be mined and
shipped for $40 a tonne, slightly above Fortescue and close to
today's spot price of $42.80 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI.
Most of the ore will be shipped to the partners and other
buyers under long-term contracts, with less that 10 percent sold
into the spot market, according to the company.
A Sept. 30 deadline for the first shipment was not met,
triggering speculation the project was wrestling with
significant logistical and construction problems, and that
exports would not start until January.
Because million of tonnes of ore had been stockpiled ahead
of the official start date at the Roy Hill mine, the two-month
delay was unlikely to influence market prices, commodity traders
said.
The stockpile is designed to provide early cashflow while the
project creeps up over the next 15 months to its maximum
operating rate of 55 million tonnes per year.
Analysts pin a massive rise in production on overestimates
of China's appetite for imported ore by sector titans Vale
of Brazil and Australians Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton
Together with Fortescue, these companies added 234 million
tonnes of iron ore in the past two years - five times yearly
U.S. consumption - and intend to inject another 196 million
tonnes by 2020.
China's still buying Australian iron ore, but with so much
around and industrial growth contracting, the outlook is bleak.
