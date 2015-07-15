* Vale fight back putting pressure on Rio, BHP
By James Regan
SYDNEY, July 16 As Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton ship more iron ore than ever to China, the
Australia mining giants face a fightback from Brazil's Vale
for market share that threatens to drive already weak
prices even lower.
Rio Tinto and BHP, which will release quarterly production
data this week and next, have been racing to keep up exports to
boost profits while lower prices eat into margins.
They now face stiffer competition from Vale, which is also
working its mines harder, after the world's biggest producer won
approval for its giant Valemax ships to unload in China, cutting
down on freight costs.
With a capacity of 400,000 tonnes each, the 34 Valemaxes are
the world's biggest bulk carriers and twice the size of vessels
used by Rio and BHP, but a ban on entering Chinese ports had
severely curbed the cost efficiencies of the larger ships.
"BHP and Rio have been looking to raise volumes in this
environment to maximise every tonne," said Morgans Financial
analyst James Wilson.
"With Vale's new ships plying the waters and the price where
it is, it will be full-steam ahead over the next quarter, with
more ore than ever coming out."
Until recently, Rio and BHP have focused on displacing
Chinese iron ore miners to capture market share as tumbling
costs forced many of them to shut.
In the first five months of the year, Chinese imports of the
steel-making ingredient from Australia were 242 million tonnes
or 63.9 percent of total imports, up from the 58.7 percent
market share Australia held in all of 2014.
Brazil has actually surrendered market share in recent
years, with Chinese imports of 71 million tonnes in the first
five months, or 18.7 percent of the total. This is level with
2014 but down from 22 percent in 2012.
But since late last year, Vale has been rebuilding its ties
with China.
It has agreed to sell then lease back at least eight of its
Valemax ships to Chinese firms and gained clearance for the
vessels to dock at Chinese ports, ending a three-year ban and
helping it to overcome higher freight charges by saving $4-$6 a
tonne, according to industry estimates.
The Brazilian miner also sealed a $16.4 billion expansion
program in June with about $4 billion of Chinese financial
backing that will allow the miner to produce an extra 90 million
tonnes of high-quality, low-cost ore for shipment to China.
More immediately, Vale is replacing 25 million tonnes of
higher-cost iron ore production with new, cheaper tonnes, while
maintaining its 2015 target of 340 million tonnes, and has
lowered its break-even price.
"It seemed to take many by surprise during the recent fracas
over iron ore pricing that China was negotiating directly with
Brazilian iron ore giant Vale to build alternative supply," said
Jose Blanco, chairman of the Australia-Latin America Business
Council.
Vale plans to lift capacity by 36 percent to 450 million
tonnes by 2018, easily eclipsing the additional combined tonnes
BHP and Rio aim to put into the market as their expansions start
to wind down.
"China apparently hopes to seek balance and increasing
competition between its two biggest suppliers, and any costs cut
by Vale which has higher logistics costs will help lower the
cost curve for the whole sector," said Xia Junyan, an analyst
with Everbright Futures in Shanghai.
PRODUCTION INCREASES
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI staged a modest recovery in June but
tumbled to a decade low near $44 a tonne last week, a price at
which only the big low-cost majors can make money.
Australian miners are still producing at full tilt.
Australian port shipping data shows a year-on-year 32
percent rise in shipments to China in the June quarter from Port
Hedland, which handles a fifth of the world's seaborne iron ore.
"From our perspective, its all about return on investors'
capital," said Neil Boyd-Clark, managing director of Arnhem
Investment Management, which owns Rio and BHP shares.
"For these companies that can get that return through
increasing production, it makes sense," he said.
Rio has vowed to lift output 16 percent to 350 million
tonnes this year. BHP expects its production to rise 2 percent
to 250 million tonnes.
RBC Capital mining analyst Chris Drew expects a 12 percent
gain in Rio's June quarter output and an 11 percent rise for BHP
versus a year ago.
"They are saying 'margins are down, so let's just push it
out'," said Morgans' Wilson.
