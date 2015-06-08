(Repeats June 5 column with no changes. The opinions expressed
here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 5 Markets do not move in straight
lines.
It's an age-old truism that the iron ore market would do
well to remember.
The spot iron ore price as assessed by The Steel Index
.IO62-CNI=SI fell relentlessly over the second half of 2014
and first quarter of 2015 to hit a low of $46.70 per tonne at
the end of April.
It has since bounced back to a current $63.50, lifting some
of the pervasive gloom that had enveloped the industry and
causing at least some analysts to rein in their previous
negativity towards the market.
There are sound reasons for the current correction but it is
no more than that, a correction within the downtrend.
The iron ore market's fundamental dynamics are going to
remain challenging for the foreseeable future. Indeed, the
current phase of higher prices is likely to do no more than
prolong the pain of adjusting supply to demand.
STOCKS DOWN, PRICE UP
The current upswing in the iron ore price is being driven by
falling stocks.
******************************************************
Graphic on the iron ore price and Chinese port stocks:
link.reuters.com/gap84w
******************************************************
Those at Chinese ports, the most visible part of the
inventory picture, have fallen from a peak of 113.7 million
tonnes in July 2014 to a current 85.4 million, according to
consultancy Steelhome.
The speed of decline has accelerated over the last couple of
months even as the price was plummeting.
That shouldn't come as a surprise.
Falling prices in any commodity market can lead to
destocking as players rush to liquidate higher priced inventory.
But the draws on port inventory also attest to temporary
tightness in the iron ore market, a function of falling
production among higher cost operators, not least in China, and
seasonally robust demand.
The second quarter tends to be a strong one for steel
production, both in China and elsewhere, and this year is no
exception.
Run rates among China's large steelmakers have picked up
from an annualised 565 million tonnes in mid-March to 659
million tonnes in mid-May, according to The China Iron & Steel
Association (CISA).
Right now, analysts at Macquarie Bank argue, the seaborne
iron ore market is in deficit and has been for a couple of
months. ("Commodities Comment", June 3, 2015)
Total supply chain stocks in China, the bank estimates, have
declined to around 40 days of consumption, which "compares
favourably to the average of the last three years of 46 days,
and is only two days above the lowest point in the series in
June 2013."
The inference is that the current destocking cycle might
soon run its course to be followed by restocking.
That would absorb some of the extra supply that is heading
China's way from Australia and be price-supportive.
A very similar thing happened in the second half of 2013,
the last time the iron ore stocks cycle turned. The rebuild of
inventories helped the price recover from its swoon down to $110
and kept it propped up above the $130 level through the end of
the year.
DEMAND STILL AN ISSUE
This combination of cyclical and seasonal drivers, however,
shouldn't mask the fact that the longer-term fundamentals in
this market remain as challenging as ever.
Chinese steel production has been running softer this year
and even after the sharp mid-May pick-up in operating rates
collective production among the country's largest mills is no
more than flat relative to 2014.
And all that steel is still struggling to find a home.
It's worth noting that while the iron ore price has staged a
bounce-back from April's lows, there has been no similar
recovery in the Shanghai steel rebar price.
******************************************************
Graphic on iron ore and Shanghai steel rebar prices:
link.reuters.com/kap84w
******************************************************
Rebar, the form of steel most associated with construction,
an increasingly fragile pillar of the Chinese economy, has done
no more than stabilise after sliding over the first quarter.
Not only does that say something about domestic demand but
it promises margin pressure ahead for China's steel producers.
The country, meanwhile, is exporting ever increasing
tonnages as domestic oversupply seeps into the international
market.
Net exports of steel products jumped from 48 million tonnes
in 2013 to 79 million tonnes last year and the outbound flow is
still gaining in momentum. Net overseas shipments were up
another 42 percent in the first four months of 2015.
The protectionist reaction is building.
U.S. steelmakers have just filed a dumping complaint against
China and other countries over corrosion-resistant steel
, the latest in a growing list of steel trade
cases.
China's export safety valve, in other words, is coming under
increasing pressure.
Stainless steel offers a warning of things to come. The
European Union initiated tariffs on Chinese and Taiwanese
stainless in March and the impact has already
been manifest in slower Chinese production levels.
SUPPLY A BIGGER ISSUE
While Chinese steel demand stutters, supply of iron ore is
only going to get stronger over the coming months.
A couple of the big producers have made token gestures to
appease criticism they are flooding the market. BHP Billiton
has pushed back a small de-bottlenecking project and
Vale has trimmed some of its high-cost processing.
But in truth these are largely cosmetic changes. Neither
they not the third of the "big three", Rio Tinto, have
shown any inclination to change course and stop pumping out iron
ore into a weakening market.
Others such as Atlas Iron, are struggling on. The
Australian producer is reopening mines after agreeing cost
savings with its contractors.
It has reduced its break-even price to around $50 per tonne
and, thanks to the iron ore price rebound, is now in positive
margin territory again.
More hard-pressed producers, both in China and elsewhere,
will grab the same life-line of higher iron ore prices.
But in doing so they will simply extend the
low-cost-high-cost production displacement cycle, which means
the ugly war of attrition will drag on even longer.
The short-term outlook for iron ore may have changed but
it's not a new dawn. The future forecast is for continued stormy
weather.
(Editing by David Evans)