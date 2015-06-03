* Singapore Exchange volumes to reach 1 billion tonnes this year

* Most successful derivatives launch in history - Goldman

* Derivatives still unpopular with big miners, steelmakers

By Maytaal Angel

VIENNA, June 3 The derivatives market for iron ore is reaching a tipping point in its strong growth as steel consumers pile in, with contracts traded outside China expected to reach around a billion tonnes this year.

Iron ore derivatives traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) have roughly doubled in volume each year since their launch in 2009, reaching around 550 million tonnes last year and forming an attractive revenue base for banks and brokers.

"This year we're on for a billion tonnes. We are now at the turning point for iron ore hedging, by that I mean consumers of steel in particular are learning to hedge," Mark Lyons, Citibank's global head of iron ore and steel trading, told Reuters at the Metal Bulletin iron ore conference in Vienna.

Iron ore derivatives volumes have yet to match the roughly 1.3 billion tonnes of physical seaborne iron ore traded globally each year, as the market still lacks the participation of global iron ore producers and steelmakers.

Fidel Blanco, senior managing director of iron ore sales at top iron ore miner Vale told delegates at the conference his company still has no plans to hedge iron ore. But Anglo American plans to start using iron ore derivatives later this year.

"SGX iron ore swaps were the best launch since aluminium, add Dalian iron ore futures in China to that mix and its clearly the most successful launch ever," Phillip Killicoat, executive director at Goldman Sachs, told delegates at the conference.

Steel consumers who engage in multi-billion dollar projects that extend over years need derivatives to fix their steel input costs years. Specifically, they are signing supply contracts with mills that are linked to the iron ore index price, which they can then hedge as and when they see fit, according to Citi's Lyons.

"Mills and consumers need to have a sensible hedge policy without it they can't manage margins. (Also) those who do trade them will have an advantage over those that don't," said Lyons.

The popularity of iron ore derivatives coincided with an explosion in spot market volumes around six years ago, when the market moved from annual benchmark pricing to shorter-term contracts based on daily indices.

That raised price volatility and the need by industry participants to better manage risk. It also tempted institutional investors into the market once volumes started to pick up. (Editing by Pratima Desai and William Hardy)