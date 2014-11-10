(Repeats column with no change to text. The opinions expressed
LONDON Nov 7 The price of spot iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI has sunk to $75.50 per tonne this week, its
lowest level since 2009.
The scale of the price collapse has been breath-taking. Iron
ore has dropped by over 35 percent since the start of the year,
a significantly worse performance than any other industrial
metal.
But what's really shocking is that the price is now at a
level that until recently was collectively deemed impossibly
low.
It was only in April that José Carlos Martins, executive
officer of ferrous and strategy at Vale, the world's
largest producer of iron ore, told analysts that "one thing is
for sure, the price will not go below $110 on a sustainable
basis".
This was not irrational producer exuberance. Martins was
only voicing the prevailing consensus view when he went on to
argue that "we have many times seen the price going below this
level but recovering very fast".
Well, here we are with the price trading not just below $110
but a lot lower still. And sustainably so.
That tells you that something has gone very wrong with the
iron ore narrative. This market is in a place it was not
supposed to be.
And while big producers such as Vale, Rio Tinto and
BHP Billiton are sticking to that narrative, they are
now facing the unpredictable consequences of a pricing war they
collectively started.
NICE THEORY...
The "big three", which have some of the lowest-cost
operations in the world, are bringing an unprecedented amount of
new supply to the market.
Between them they lifted production by almost 12 percent
over the first nine months of this year, and the ramp-ups and
expansions are continuing.
They all knew that there would be an impact on price, but
the theory, as expounded back in April by Vale, was that it
would be limited.
After all, they could argue, the market for iron ore will
still expand for many more years as the world's biggest buyer,
China, pumps out ever more steel to build infrastructure and new
houses.
And lower-cost production from Brazil and Australia's
Pilbara will displace higher-cost production, not least in China
itself.
Or as Sam Walsh, chief executive at Rio expressed it, "now
is the time for others to really feel the consequences of the
price against their operating costs and for them to make
decisions".
There's plenty of anecdotal evidence that small higher-cost
iron ore mines in China are indeed closing en masse, even if
corroboration from its notoriously unreliable iron ore
statistics is still sadly lacking.
As Australia's share of China's imports inexorably rises, it
is clear that other marginal suppliers must be suffering too.
But the price still "shouldn't" be as low as it is. So
what's gone wrong?
...SHAME ABOUT REALITY
Quite a lot, it seems.
Firstly, cost-curve arguments are just fine in theory, but
reality often turns out to be a messier affair.
Commodity prices have an annoying habit in periods of
oversupply of not only falling below the consensus equilibrium
price but also staying there longer than expected.
Iron ore is proving no exception.
A host of small, unmechanized, low-grade mines in China may
well have exited the marketplace, just as they have done in the
past during periods of price weakness.
The scale of the current supply surge, however, means that
cost-curve displacement must move well beyond such easy targets.
And others may be in no mood to surrender so easily. Chinese
producers are no different from those anywhere else. Faced with
low prices, they will try to cut costs.
Macquarie Bank's annual commodities conference in China
heard how the whole Chinese iron ore sector is now lowering
strip ratios, trimming labour costs and seeking tax reductions
in a collective effort to move down the cost curve. ("China
commodities conference: "Blessed is he who expects nothing...'";
Nov 5.)
Some will soldier on even if they're losing money, a
counterintuitive but ultimately rational producer response,
according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. ("Rocks and Ores", Sept,
10, 2014). Closures cost money too and come with a loss of
option value.
Supply, in other words, can take a lot longer to adjust than
the theory says.
Secondly and much more surprisingly, it turns out that
Chinese demand growth is not the given it was assumed to be.
Its steel juggernaut has shuddered to a standstill. Official
figures show year-on-year production growth of exactly zero in
September. Alternative figures from the China Iron and Steel
Association show its members' output actually fell over the last
couple of months.
Analysts will hotly contest the accuracy of both data
series, but the trend is a more reliable friend when it comes to
Chinese steel sector statistics, and the trend is flat to down.
The big iron ore producers still talk of peak Chinese steel
production coming only in the next decade, but the really
uncomfortable truth is that a mini-peak has already arrived.
Not exactly the best backdrop against which to be engaged in
a pricing war.
LAST MAN STANDING?
"War does not determine who is right, only who is left,"
British philosopher Bertrand Russell said.
Which pretty much sums up the attitude of the world's big
three iron ore producers.
They may have already been proved wrong in their assumptions
about how the market would absorb their extra supply. At issue
now is whether they have bet correctly that they will be the
last men standing, however low the price gets.
The problem with wars is that they tend to take
unpredictable turns.
One such turn was Glencore's approach to Rio Tinto
to see if it might be interested in "some form of merger", a
word that seems to have a different meaning for the Swiss
commodities giant than for the rest of us, judging by its
previous "merger of equals" with Xstrata.
The approach was quickly and entirely predictably rebuffed.
But Glencore's chief executive, Ivan Glasenberg, a man with
strong views on producers' past failures to recognise market
realities, has thrown down a far marker.
Rio may well be able to keep producing iron ore at a price
below the pain threshold of most others, but at what cost to its
own margins and its own shareholders? The company, with over 90
percent of profits coming from the sector, has turned itself
into a play on the iron ore price.
Which is now trading at a level no-one predicted even a few
months ago.
Well, at least it can't go any lower, right? That would be
... well ... impossible.
