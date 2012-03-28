* Iron ore prices to fall to $140 in 2014
* China's steel sector is highly over supplied
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, March 28 Iron ore prices will slowly
decline in the next few years as steelmakers cut production to
cope with overcapacity and more supply comes on stream, Wood
Mackenzie iron and steel consultants said on Wednesday at
Reuters Mining Summit.
Average annual prices for ore with 62 percent iron content
will fall from about $159 a tonne cost-and-freight China in 2011
to $157 in 2012, $155 in 2013 and $140 in 2014, Wood Mackenzie
forecast.
"We do see supply and demand becoming more closely aligned
over the next 12 months and for a tendency for supply growth to
exceed demand growth over the period of 2013-2014," Wood
Mackenzie iron ore principal analyst Paul Gray said.
"Prices should fall in anticipation of that."
High prices for the key steelmaking ingredient in the past
couple of years have stimulated investment in iron ore mining
projects.
Most of the new supply will come from expansion which the
big three miners Vale, BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto are undertaking. The new projects
being developed in riskier and less developed geographical areas
might however suffer heavy delays, the consultants said.
Gray said: "You have got this turning point on the horizon
when this wall or wave of supply hits the market. Historically
we tend to keep pushing that further and further out because we
tend to underestimate how challenging it is to bring on this new
supply.
"To some extent the story has changed a bit now because when
you look at the new supply scheduled to come on stream a lot of
it is in the hands of the major producers who are well financed
and well positioned and committed to invest through the cycle
almost regardless of prices."
DEMAND GROWTH TO SLOW
While iron ore supply is set to grow relatively quickly, the
rate of demand growth from steel makers is expected to fall.
Steel production in top producer China will grow by about 5
percent in the next few years, down from double-digit growth in
the last decade, Wood MacKenzie principal steel analyst Patrick
Cleary said. This is due to overcapacity in the market which has
squeezed the steelmakers' margins and is forcing them to reduce
capacity or shut down some furnaces.
"Certainly we can anticipate that some of the plants and
equipment that have been shut down, especially in Europe, Japan,
Australia, Canada, in the last 12-18 months is not going to come
back online," Cleary said.
"China has also been very badly hit by the margin squeeze in
2011 because there is very significant overcapacity in China. We
saw that reflected in the rate of steel production and is one of
the reasons why the iron ore price has fallen."
Downwards pressure on prices caused by lower consumption in
China will be partially offset by its increasing dependency on
imports.
Almost 70 percent of the iron ore consumed in China is
currently imported, as seaborne iron ore is higher in quality
than domestic material and it is often cheaper.
Imports will make up about 85-90 percent of the iron ore
consumed in China by 2030, Gray said.
Prices for coking coal, another key steelmaking ingredient,
are likely to remains in a $200-215 range in the next few years,
according to Wood Mackenzie coking coal consultant Jim Truman.
"Pricing for met coal have been well above fundamentals last
year due to the impact of the Australian floods and China's
entry into the market as a net importer and the high margins
were an incentive for companies to bring on more production,"
Truman said.
"Now prices have started to calm down gradually and the new
projects will help to keep prices down over the next few years.
We see a floor at around $200 free-on-board as at around this
level imports look more attractive to China than domestic coal."