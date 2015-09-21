LIMA, Sept 21 Workers at iron miner Shougang Hierro Peru, a unit of China's Shougang Group , started an indefinite strike Monday to demand better wages, a union leader union said Monday.

The stoppage, which began at 0800 local time (1300 GMT), completely halted output at Shougang's mine in southern Peru, said Julio Ortiz, sub-secretary general of the union.

Company representatives in Peru declined to provide immediate comment.

Shougang produced 7.2 million tonnes of iron from the mine in 2014. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)