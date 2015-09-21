LIMA, Sept 21 Workers at iron miner Shougang
Hierro Peru, a unit of China's Shougang Group
, started an indefinite strike Monday to demand
better wages, a union leader union said Monday.
The stoppage, which began at 0800 local time (1300 GMT),
completely halted output at Shougang's mine in southern Peru,
said Julio Ortiz, sub-secretary general of the union.
Company representatives in Peru declined to provide
immediate comment.
Shougang produced 7.2 million tonnes of iron from the mine
in 2014.
