(Corrects spelling of Recall in headline)

March 9 March 9 Iron Mountain Inc : * Announces proposed undertaking with ACCC in connection with Recall transaction * Says ACCC begin limited market testing of proposed divestment * Says company continues to expect transaction to close in second quarter of

2016 * Says continues to expect the transaction to result in meaningful synergies

and accretion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage