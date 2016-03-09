BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp renews normal course issuer bid
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
(Corrects spelling of Recall in headline)
March 9 March 9 Iron Mountain Inc : * Announces proposed undertaking with ACCC in connection with Recall transaction * Says ACCC begin limited market testing of proposed divestment * Says company continues to expect transaction to close in second quarter of
2016 * Says continues to expect the transaction to result in meaningful synergies
and accretion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
LISBON, May 17 Portugal is preparing to change the law to allow banks to deduct billions of euros in impairments from their tax bills over 15 years, a move that could sharply boost lenders' capital ratios, the senior government official in charge of taxation said.