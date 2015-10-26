Oct 26 Former U.S. National Security Agency
Director Keith Alexander's cyber security startup, IronNet
Cybersecurity Inc, said on Monday it had raised $32.5 million in
a "Series A" funding round led by Trident Capital Cybersecurity.
IronNet says its technology detects and mitigates anomalous
activity in a company's cyber infrastructure using advanced
behavioral models and analytics.
The funding will help accelerate growth and scale the launch
of the IronNet product line, Alexander, the company's chief
executive, said in the statement. (bit.ly/1WdBx4D)
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers also participated in the
funding round. A "Series A" funding is typically a start-up's
first major round of capital financing.
Alexander founded the company in 2014 along with former top
officials of the U.S. Department of Defence, the National
Counterterrorism Center, and the Defense Advanced Research
Projects Agency.
IronNet aroused controversy last year after employing a
senior U.S. intelligence official to work part-time, a move that
NSA officials said risked a conflict of interest. Alexander
later ended the deal.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)