SYDNEY Nov 10 Australia's ANZ Bank on Monday
slashed its 2015 iron ore price forecast to an average $78 a
tonne from $101, citing a mounting supply glut and weak demand
for the steelmaking ingredient in China, the world's top
importer.
The revision puts ANZ, previously among the more bullish on
iron ore's prospects of staging a price recovery next year, at
the lower end of forecasts.
"A combination of tough government reform, a weak housing
market, and increasing supply mean most see little upside in
iron ore prices over the next two years," ANZ senior commodities
strategist Mark Pervan said in a report to clients.
Morgan Stanley this month forecast iron ore would average
$87 a tonne in 2015, while Goldman Sachs sees a price of $80.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was
standing at $75.50 a tonne, its lowest since June 2009,
according to data compiled by The Steel Index.
"Where previously we expected a material rebound rally off
an oversold base, we are less convinced steel mills will return
to restock," Pervan said.
"An increasingly cautious demand backdrop and prolonged
tight credit conditions means most steel mills are unwilling or
unable to rebuild modest iron ore inventories."
Longer term, a prolonged global surplus late into the decade
suggests prices are unlikely to breach $100 tonne again,
according to the report.
Moody's Investors Services has estimated that over 300
million tonnes of new and expanded production will enter the
supply pool over the next few years, against a seaborne-traded
market of around 1 billion tonnes this year.
The majority of the new supply is coming from the world's
three-biggest producers, Vale, Rio Tinto and
BHP Billiton, whose mining costs sit in the $20-$30 per
tonne range, providing adequate profits at lower prices.
