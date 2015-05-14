SINGAPORE May 14 BHP Billiton expects
growth in iron ore supply to outpace demand and keep prices
under pressure, a senior official said on Thursday, but added
that boosting earnings will not hinge on restraining production.
"We've long been advocates for free and fair markets ... our
view is that's what we need in the iron ore sector," Alan
Chirgwin, vice president for marketing at BHP told an industry
conference.
"This is a market which is highly competitive, it's cyclical
and so earnings outperfomance will be dependent on being the
most efficient supplier and it shouldn't be dependent upon
supply restraint."
BHP, the world's No. 3 iron ore miner, and rival Rio Tinto
face mounting political pressure in Australia for
sharply boosting supply as demand growth has eased, leading
prices to plummet 54 percent from the start of last year.
Independent federal Senator Nick Xenophon has called for an
inquiry into the impact of lower prices on the Australian
economy.
Chirgwin said global iron ore supply could rise between 100
million and 110 million tonnes this year while demand is only
estimated to grow between 30 million and 40 million tonnes.
"Supply growth over the last 12 months has outpaced demand
growth and that will keep pressure on prices next year," he
said.
More high cost iron ore output needs to be displaced, said
Chirgwin, estimating that about 90 million tonnes have exited
the market from last year through the first quarter of 2015.
Iron ore, used in making steel, dropped to a decade-low of
$46.70 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI in April before regaining ground
to trade above $60.
But a Reuters poll of analysts and brokers shows the price
is expected to average below $60 this year and next as rising
supply and shrinking steel demand in top market China suggest
the worst may not be over for the commodity.
BHP on Tuesday said it would slash its iron ore production
cost by 21 percent to $16 per tonne in the 2016 financial year
and cut spending to better withstand a downturn in commodity
prices.
