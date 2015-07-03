By James Regan
| SYDNEY, July 3
SYDNEY, July 3 Shares in Australia's biggest
iron ore miners tumbled on Friday, after the price of the steel
making raw material hit the lowest in more than two months amid
further evidence of growing shipments to China.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
stood at $55.80 a tonne, its weakest since late April, Reuters
data showed.
"This is the downside of the $50-$60 range where iron ore
belongs in this stage of the cycle," said Morgans Financial
analyst James Wilson.
"It could continue to creep lower if companies start
showing strong quarterly production figures this month, as
expected," he said.
Iron ore exports to China from Australia's Port Hedland rose
3 percent to 32.61 million tonnes in June from a month
earlier.
The June increase at the world's biggest iron ore terminal
helped sweep total iron ore exports for the fiscal year ended
June 30 to 439.6 million tonnes, up 21 percent and also a
record, according to the Pilbara Ports Authority.
Of that total, 373.24 million tonnes were destined for
China.
Shares in top Australian producer Rio Tinto were
down 1 percent at 0236 GMT, while no.2 producer BHP Billiton
lost 2 percent. Fortescue Metals Group, a
distant third, was 5 percent lower.
Analysts do not expect Australian miners, or the world's top
supplier, Vale of Brazil, to slow their shipments to
China given low costs, spelling trouble for smaller producers
struggling to stay afloat.
China's state planner said on Friday it will allow
400,000-deadweight tonne ships to dock at its ports, officially
lifting a more than three-year ban that had effectively shut out
Vale's giant vessels.
Meanwhile, China's steel production is also forecast to
contract in 2015 and 2016 as the seaborne supply of iron ore
increases.
These factors are tipped by Australia's Department of
Industry and Science to drive the price of iron ore
down to an average $54 a tonne this year and $52 in 2016.
Small supply adjustments, such as ones underway by BHP and
Atlas Iron are also unlikely to have much impact in
returning prices anywhere close to the $200 fetched four years
ago.
"The industry's cycles have caught some unprepared and
others looking for answers," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh
told a London business group this week.
A slowing Chinese economy has hit industrial demand with
steel consumption continuing to shrink in the first half after
contracting in 2014 for the first time in more than three
decades.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)