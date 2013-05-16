* Mills have resold 2-3 mln T of iron ore in 2 weeks-traders

* Iron ore price at 5-month low, down 20 pct from 2013 peak

* Mills eyeing short-term steel production cuts - trader

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 16 China's steel producers are selling some iron ore cargoes back into the market, cutting inventories to manage costs as slow demand for steel in the world's top consumer keeps profit margins under pressure.

Over the past two weeks, traders estimate that Chinese steel mills have resold 2 million to 3 million tonnes of cargoes bought under long-term contracts from miners into the spot market.

The sales have boosted available spot supplies, helping drive down prices to the lowest level for the year, and suggest Chinese mills may soon cut steel output as a slower-than-expected economic recovery dampens demand.

"It's very clear that they are potentially looking at some short-term production cuts which is why they are trying to reduce their incoming inventory," said a physical iron ore trader in Hong Kong who has seen mills offering cargoes due for delivery in June and onwards.

It is not unusual for steel mills to resell iron ore since many of them have units that engage in trading.

But reselling appears to have intensified of late as China copes with a softer steel market that has slashed iron ore prices by almost 13 percent this year and puts earnings of global miners such as Vale and Rio Tinto at risk.

"For the past two weeks we've been seeing mills offering cargo to the market on a daily basis," said the Hong Kong trader, who estimated the volume of resales by Chinese mills at around 3 million tonnes for the period.

Among the active sellers is Jiangsu Shagang Group, according to traders who have received offers of cargoes from China's largest privately owned steelmaker. Hunan Valin Iron and Steel, another major Chinese producer, has also offered cargoes for sale, they said.

Officials at Shagang and Valin were not immediately available for comment.

'BUY CHEAPER'

China's daily crude steel output has stayed above 2 million tonnes since mid-February, hitting a record high 2.129 million tonnes over April 21-30, according to data from the China Iron and Steel Association.

Mills boosted output ahead of an expected pick-up in steel connsumption, which usually peaks during the second quarter. But a modest pace of economic recovery in China has slowed demand.

Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest steelmaker by market value, last week cut prices for June, its first reduction in nine months.

Shanghai steel rebar futures have dropped by nearly a fifth from April highs. Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $126.40 a tonne on Wednesday, its cheapest since December and down 20 percent from this this year's peak.

"When the market is falling, some steel mills sell their iron ore cargoes, which they have bought on long-term supply contracts, to the market, so they can buy cheaper ones from ports," said an official from a midsize mill in central China.

Big steel makers have iron ore stockpiles to meet at least one month's needs, while smaller mills keep about half that.

Baosteel has an iron ore inventory of around two months, according to a company official, who declined to say whether the steel firm has been reselling some iron ore.

"Some of the large producers sell arriving cargo that they don't immediately need so they can buy another shipment due 2-3 weeks later. That way, they avoid storage cost and they get the future cargo at a cheaper price," said a trader in Shanghai who estimated resales at about 2 million tonnes over the past two weeks. (Editing by Richard Pullin)