By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian
| SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, June 19
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, June 19 A slump in Chinese
demand for steel has poured cold water on a rally in iron ore
this month, with prices for the raw material likely to drop over
the rest of the year, traders and analysts said.
Iron ore surged 40 percent from a decade-low in just over
two months as dwindling stocks at China's ports suggested
tighter supply in a market that had been hit hard by plentiful
ore.
But China's appetite for steel has been shrinking as its
economy slows and is now taking a further hit as construction
eases over the summer, forcing mills to cut production.
January-May output fell nearly 2 percent from the year before as
consumption dropped 5 percent, based on government and industry
data.
Prices will also be pressured by indications that iron ore
shipments are starting to pick up again, after speculation that
some miners and traders had been holding back supply to bolster
prices.
"We believe current iron ore prices are too high and the
rally should turn out to be self-defeating as necessary supply
cuts are unlikely to happen, keeping the market in surplus,"
said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer in Zurich.
After hitting a near five-month high of $65.40 a tonne
.IO62-CNI=SI in early June, iron ore lost 6 percent this week
after Shanghai rebar steel futures slid to the lowest since
their 2009 launch.
Shanghai rebar prices have lost 17 percent so far
this year.
Menke said iron ore could fall below $40 per tonne in a
worst case scenario if China's construction sector weakens and
the overall economy slows further.
'NO LOGIC'
A decline in stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports to
the lowest since 2013 fueled the sharp price recovery amid
speculation miners were delaying shipments and traders holding
off on offering cargoes.
China's domestic iron ore output dropped 11 percent in the
first five months of 2015 as tumbling prices forced high-cost
producers out of the market.
"There is no logic in holding back supply in the hope prices
might go up," Andrew Harding, iron ore chief at Rio Tinto
, said on the No. 2 producer's website.
"They might momentarily increase, but we're not in the
business for the moment, we're in the business for the long
term."
The lowest cost iron producer, Rio plans to ship around 350
million tonnes in 2015, up from 300 million tonnes last year.
Weekly data on shipping from key supplier Australia suggests
that exports in early June have been decent and should rise
significantly in coming months, Citigroup said in a report this
week.
"We thus expect iron ore prices to reverse sharply and
decline over the coming months," said Citi, which sees iron ore
averaging $51 a tonne this year and $40 in 2016.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)